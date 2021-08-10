Save 66% on a new Sam's Club membership today

Sam's Club

Large families know the easiest way to save money is to buy in bulk when you can, and if you live in an area where there are multiple quality bulk stores to shop at you're extremely fortunate. What most of these stores have in common is a membership system, you pay for a membership and in return you get access to some pretty amazing discounts throughout the store. All you have to do is some quick math to decide if the membership is worth the savings you get on the things you would prefer to buy. That math gets a lot easier when Groupon offers a one year Sam's Club membership for only $25.

While many people who regularly shop at Sam's Club will tell you the standard $75 membership is worth it for a whole year of savings, some even going as far as upgrading to the premium $100 membership for steeper discounts on things made in the store, this deal is way better. By dropping the standard membership to $25 and the premium Member's Mark subscription to $35, this membership will likely pay for itself in two months of shopping. In addition, new members receive complimentary food and gift cards to encourage you to explore shopping for more than just the standard household needs, which could significantly change the way you shop for a while.