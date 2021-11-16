Save $60 on Anker's newly released cordless handheld vacuum with our exclusive code

Eufy

Have your kids ever spilled something on the floor or your dog jumped up on the couch and left fur everywhere just before your guests are due to arrive? Sure, you could go get the big vacuum and lug it around to clean up the mess, but there has to be a better way to handle it, right? Meet the Eufy HomeVac H30 Mate from Anker. This portable vacuum cleaner can be yours for just $120 today when you use code CNETEUFYH30 during checkout at Amazon.

The HomeVac H30 Mate was just released at the beginning of October, and has yet to sell for less than its $180 list price. The cordless handheld vacuum offers up to 20 minutes of run time per charge and weighs in at under 2 pounds. It has both Eco and Max modes that you can switch between depending on the mess you're cleaning, and it comes with a motorized pet brush, a two-in-one crevice tool and more to ensure you can clean everything.

Between the washable filter, large dust bin and its easy cleaning, you'll be able to get a lot of use out of this portable vacuum without much issue. It comes with a charging base that can be set on a table or mounted to a wall, depending on your preference. Whether you have a dog that sheds or kids who make a big mess, or just like to keep things clean at all times, you're going to want one of these. Don't forget the coupon code at checkout for the full savings.

