CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Save up to 40% on loads of cool, retro Cuisinart kitchen gear

Score major deals on a retro tea kettle, Dutch oven, hand mixer, cookware and kitchen knives.

If there are some holes in your kitchen arsenal, Woot.com is ready to plug them up via a sprawling Cuisinart kitchen sale happening now. You can nab up to 30% off some useful culinary gear including a 5.5-quart Dutch oven for $50, retro tea kettle down to $30 and full cookware sets for as much as 37% off. And because Woot is an Amazon deals site, Prime members get free shipping on any of this quality kitchen equipment. 

See the full Cuisinart sale here and peruse our top picks below.

Retro tea kettle: $30

Save $20
Cuisinart

I'm considering trading in my kettle just so I can set this one atop my stove. Available in black or white. 

$30 at Woot

5.5-quart round Dutch oven: $50

Save $20
Cuisinart

This is a fantastic price for a 5.5-quart cast-iron Dutch oven with enameled coating. One of our favorite cold-weather pieces of cookware down to 29% today.

The same pot is available in glossy white too.

$50 at Woot

15-piece knife block with cookbook holder: $66

Save $14
Cuisinart

All the knives you'll need including steak knives housed in a swivel block to keep them sharp. Twirl it around and you've got a cookbook holder to prop up your recipes.

$66 at Woot

6-speed hand mixer: $17

Save $13
Cuisinart

Hand mixers are great for mixing dough and making whipped cream, but they'll also give you the fluffiest scrambled eggs you've ever had.

$17 at Woot