Biggest tech fails of 2021 COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers blocked COVID variants: omicron vs. delta YouTube's 10 most-viewed videos uploaded in 2021 Spotify Wrapped 2021 arrives PS5 restock tracker
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Save 30% off Anthropologie gifts today

So many holiday gifts, so little time. Take a look at these cozy deals ahead of Christmas.

anthropologie-candles
Anthropologie
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Just in time for the holiday season, Anthropologie is offering 30% off its best gifts, which includes ornaments, kitchenware and other festive accents for your home.

See at Anthropologie

There are four categories of products available during this sale: candles; holiday decor, gift wrap and kids gifts; decorating accessories; and kitchen and dining. There are a few things here that I'm going to pick up, like the A Candle for Every Room holiday gift set and the Susannah Garrod 'Tis The Season Tea for Two set. Grab those gifts, and snatch a few cool coasters and some fragrance oil while you're there.

And if you're a fan of candles or you're in need of refills, there are several options that will give you all the holiday feels you've been craving, like oatmeal cookies and spiced cider. This festive offer is bubbling with holiday cheer, and it's even better for people who want some stylish home decorations.