Save 30% off Anthropologie gifts today

Just in time for the holiday season, Anthropologie is offering 30% off its best gifts, which includes ornaments, kitchenware and other festive accents for your home.
There are four categories of products available during this sale: candles; holiday decor, gift wrap and kids gifts; decorating accessories; and kitchen and dining. There are a few things here that I'm going to pick up, like the A Candle for Every Room holiday gift set and the Susannah Garrod 'Tis The Season Tea for Two set. Grab those gifts, and snatch a few cool coasters and some fragrance oil while you're there.
And if you're a fan of candles or you're in need of refills, there are several options that will give you all the holiday feels you've been craving, like oatmeal cookies and spiced cider. This festive offer is bubbling with holiday cheer, and it's even better for people who want some stylish home decorations.