Knock vacuuming off your to-do list with $290 off the Roborock S6

I have a motto: Never do a job you can just as easily give to a robot. That's why almost everyone should have a robot vacuum, and Roborock makes excellent automated floor cleaners that are smart, powerful and affordable. Roomba might be the brand everyone knows, but Roborock more than holds its own, as our dear friends at ZDNet showed in their review of the Roborock S6. Right now, you can get the Roborock S6 MaxV for $460, a total savings of $290 and tied for the lowest price we've seen.

The Roborock S6 is a combo vacuum and mop that features multifloor automatic mapping, virtual no-go zones, selective room cleaning and more. It has powerful 2500Pa suction and on a single charge boasts run time of 180 minutes and can clean an area of up to 2,580 square feet. Usually $750, it's currently down $50 and you can get an additional $240 discount when you apply the instant coupon on the product page. That ties the lowest price this vacuum has ever sold for on Amazon.

First published last year. Updated with the latest deal details.

