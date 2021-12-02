Save $25 on Misen's 8-inch chef's knife and 5-ply steel skillet

Deal Savings Price



The two tools a home cook will generally use most are a chef's knife and stainless steel frying pan. Take a look at yours. Do you like what you see? If either one is just meh, consider upgrading to Misen's super sharp 8-inch chef's knife or sturdy 10-inch stainless steel frying pan. Both are on sale for $50 at Amazon right now and would make great gifts for a budding chef.

Misen The Misen chef's knife is a bit of a hybrid between a Western- and Japanese-style blade. It's not quite as heavy as the (Western) chef's knives we're used to, and it will give added dexterity on those precise cuts. It's fashioned from high-carbon steel and has a comfortable handle (that I've personally had my hands on).

