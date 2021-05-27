Save $200 on the self-emptying Ultenic T10 robot vacuum and mop

Ultenic

Robot vacuums are like 3D printers: When they work, they're awesome. When they don't, they cause hair-pulling aggravation and a desire to smash them with a brick. (No? Just me? I need to work on my rage issues.)

At a couple points I had a brick poised over the Ultenic T10, but I've since put it down. The machine works well -- or can, once you overcome a couple small issues and one big one. Let's start with the deal, which is solid, then focus on brick avoidance. For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the . That's after applying promo code T10SelfEmpty at checkout. Regular price: $599.

This is the first self-emptying robo-vac I've tried, and honestly I'm not fully sold on the concept. The base station is quite large -- some may find it less than decor-friendly -- and it relies on a disposal bag you'll need to replace every so often (and keep stocked). Me, I don't mind dumping out a built-in bin once or twice a week.

The T10 was fairly easy to set up -- I gave it a home in our bedroom, the idea being to make it the upstairs cleaner -- but I was immediately put off by the loud announcements it made: "Starting clean," "Returning to dock," etc. The vac also has very bright LEDs on its little control panel, a problem for certain light sleepers. Again, I couldn't find a way to dim or disable them.

Although the vac navigated well and seemed to suck up plenty of dirt and dust, it often exhibited problems docking correctly. Even worse, when I'd walk past it at night on the way to the bathroom, it would start up! (With the aforementioned noisy announcement, too.) Apparently my footfalls were enough to nudge it just out of alignment with the dock, resulting in a loss of connectivity.

This issue isn't unique to the T10, unfortunately; many robot vacs have problems docking on carpet. It's a ludicrous and annoying design flaw, something to watch for and consider as you shop various brands and models. In this case, the slightest height difference between the dock and vac resulted in repeated, endless attempts to re-dock.

Where's my brick!

Good news: If you house the T10 on a flat floor (like in your kitchen) or find something thin and rigid to place beneath the docking area, you can overcome this problem.

What's more, turns out there's a second settings menu in the Ultenic app; it allows you to adjust speaker and LED settings (and turn both off if desired). I'll admit, this was probably a case of "should have read the manual."

Many self-emptying robot vacs sell for $600-$700, so $399 is a pretty tempting deal. If you've been looking for one and don't plan to keep it on a carpeted floor, I think you'll like the Ultenic T10.

Your thoughts?

