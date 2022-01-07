Save $20 on the Ember self-heating smart mug (all-time low price)

Sarah Tew/CNET

For all you coffee snobs out there, the Ember Mug2 is the expensive, impractical gift to yourself that you didn't know you needed. Sure, it falls on the overpriced side of things, but if you're serious about your coffee, it's something you'll use practically every day. And, if other CNET writers are to be believed, once you get accustomed to it, it will quickly become something you can't live without. The most affordable 10-ounce option would typically run you $100, but today you can pick it up in white for $20 off at Best Buy.

By any calculation, $80 is a lot to pay for a coffee mug but this does one whole lot more work than the ceramic models sitting in your cupboard. It's also worth noting this is the lowest price we've seen for the Ember mug. The previous low was $85.

The Ember is a temperature control smart mug, meaning that it will keep your coffee or tea at the exact right temperature until the very last drop. Compatible with the Ember app for both iOS and Android, simply choose your preferred temperature between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit from your phone and enjoy a perfectly heated cup of joe.

It has a battery life of 1.5 hours on its own, but it also comes with a charging "coaster" that charges in between sips. While it's technically safe to submerge in water, it's not exactly dishwasher safe, so handwashing is preferred. This sale expires at 1:00 a.m. ET tonight, so be sure to grab yours while it's at an all-time low.