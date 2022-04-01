Save $180 on This Robot Vacuum That Can Clean for You While You Enjoy the Spring Days

Roborock

You might think that robot vacuums are more of a novelty rather than an effective way to keep your house cleans, but the truth is these sleek smart cleaners have come a long way since they first debuted over 20 years ago. Equipped with powerful suction and advanced mapping capabilities, models like this and can be a big help when it comes to shortening your weekly to-do list. And right now at Woot, you can snag it at a much more budget-friendly price of $250, a discount of $180 compared to the original list price -- and has for it right now.

This price is good for today only (while supplies last), so don't miss your chance to grab one for a big discount.

The S4 Max is packed with tons of features so that you hardly have to think about vacuuming again. It's equipped with a powerful 2,000Pa of suction as well as automatic carpet detection for a truly deep clean on both carpeted and hardwood floors. It utilizes lidar navigation to generate a precise multifloor map of your home for the most efficient cleaning route, which also allows you to designate no-go zones or mark particularly dirty areas for an extra pass. You can control it directly from your phone through the Roborock companion app or set schedules so it cleans while you're out of the house. On a single charge, it has a run time of about 180 minutes, enough to cover an area of 3,230 square feet, and has a large 460ml dustbin.

