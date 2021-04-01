Save $105 on the popular Ninja Foodi Pro 5-in-1 Indoor Grill

Ninja

Ninja seems to rule the roost when it comes to multifunction cookers, and the Ninja 5-in-1 Indoor Cooker is an unqualified favorite -- on Amazon, for example, it has 4.8 stars with more than 4,000 ratings, and that's backed up with a solid B from Fakespot. This grill can also fry, roast, bake and dehydrate, and it usually sells for $285. But right now you can get the when you apply promo code CNETNJA at checkout. That's a savings of 36%.

The Foodi 5-in-1 is refurbished, comes with a 30-day warranty and will arrive in bulk packaging. But if you're OK with that, you're primed to save a substantial amount on the wildly popular cooker. Ninja describes its convection feature as "cyclonic grilling technology." The tech circulates 500-degree air around the interior, which is sized to accommodate as many as four steaks at once.

The front panel has a set of touch controls for setting the grilling intensity, cooking mode, temperature and cook time, and the grill includes a temperature probe that plugs in to the front panel as well. It's not as elegant as a fully wireless meat thermometer, but you could always grab the if you were so inclined.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.