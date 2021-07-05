Save $100 on Dyson V8 cordless stick vacuum today

Kaseya ransomware attack Zuckerberg's July 4 surfboard video iOS 15 privacy updates Marvel movies that never got made Child tax credit FAQ
The only downside to owning a Dyson vacuum is the price. These a precision machines with a ton of cleaning power, no matter which model you go with, but there's no denying even the less expensive models are still a little pricey. If you've been looking for the right time to buy a new Dyson vacuum for your house, Newegg has a stellar deal one one of the most popular models available today. 

The V8 cordless vacuum from Dyson is compact, light enough so anyone can haul it up and down stairs, and more powerful than most full size vacuums available at the same price range. You can get up close and clean up messes in hard to reach areas, or attach the longer tube and the carpet attachment for standard cleaning. This model is typically $380, but the sale today is dropping the price by 26% which is one of the better offers you're going to find on it this year. 