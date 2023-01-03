Samsung's New Oven Warns You if or When Your Food Will Burn

It's been said that "if you're looking, you're not cooking," since a bit of precious heat escapes every time you open the oven door to check the status of your food. With Samsung's new Bespoke AI Wall Oven, featuring a built-in camera and burn detection AI technology, you can do all the looking you want.

The Bespoke AI Wall Oven is one of the new smart kitchen appliances Samsung unveiled ahead of the CES 2023. Its internal camera allows you to check up on whatever you've got cooking -- and even share the livestream view on social media.

More practically, the accompanying AI Pro Cooking algorithm can recognize up to 80 dishes (106 in Europe) and recommend the appropriate temperature, time and mode for cooking, then send notifications to help prevent your food from burning. The oven also features a push-to-open door for a sleeker appearance, not to mention the convenience of nudging the door open with your shoulder when your hands are full.

The Bespoke AI Oven is available in Europe and will launch in North America in the third quarter.

Samsung

Samsung also introduced three new Bespoke refrigerator models: the 4 Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub, the Side-by-Side Refrigerator and the Top Mounted Freezer Refrigerator.

Of the three, the 4 Door Flex Refrigerator is arguably the most impressive with its 32-inch Family Hub Plus touchscreen that makes for "an all-in-one communication and entertainment hub." The larger screen makes it easier to view and manage multiple apps at once, while integration with Google Photos can morph your display into a digital photo frame.

As for what's going on inside your refrigerator, AI-powered ViewInside cameras help you keep track of inventory and can analyze food images and labels. Cooling and storage features include the popular Beverage Center, a Dual Ice Maker for regular and smaller cubes and a Flex Zone that allows you to convert space between freezer and standard refrigeration use.

The Side-by-Side and Top Mounted Freezer refrigerators are more about style than smarts with a modern design, recessed handles and a range of colors and finishes. Like the 4 Door Flex, these refrigerators also feature the Beverage Center, Dual Ice Maker and Wi-Fi connectivity for monitoring energy use.

The 4 Door Flex Refrigerator will launch in North America in the first half of 2023, while the Side-by-Side model is set for the first quarter of the year, with the Top Mounted Freezer following soon after.

Stay tuned for more 2023 CES coverage of Samsung smart home appliances.