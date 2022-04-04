Get Cupcakes, Chicken, $10 Gift Card and 12-Month Sam's Club Membership, All for Just $20

Sam's Club

Buying food and other daily necessities in bulk can be a great way to save you some money. Warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam's Club are extremely popular because they offer a wide product selection and competitive prices, but you do need a membership in order to be able to shop there.

A one-year Sam's Club membership would normally cost you $45 total, but right now you can sign up for just $20, less than half the cost. That's not even the best part, though. In addition to this, you'll get a $10 gift card to use on a purchase of your choice, plus a rotisserie chicken and an eight-pack of cupcakes. This basically means you are paying $10 out of pocket for the membership and you get $23 of extras thrown in. This deal has already sold out a few times, so if you're interested be sure to act sooner than later.

With your Sam's Club membership you can get benefits like free curbside pick-up, which is a massive time-saver when you've got a busy week, as well as a same-day delivery option for just $12. You'll also get exclusive prices at select Sam's Club gas pumps along with free flat tire repair, battery testing and windshield wiper replacement.

Sam's Club sells more than just groceries, too, with a huge selection of electronics, furniture, clothing, games and other goods. In fact, if you've been having difficulty getting your hands on a next-gen Xbox Series X or PS5, it might be worth jumping on this deal just to get access to the member-exclusive console restocks that we've seen in the past. No matter what you use it for, at just $20, your Sam's Club membership will pay for itself in no time.