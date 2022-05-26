Revamp Your Space With 15% Off Select Rugs at Ruggable

Want to get your hands on nice rugs to put around your house that you can wash easily and replace as needed? Look no further than this Ruggable sale for Memorial Day. You can get with you use code STRIPES15 at checkout now through May 31.

The curated collection includes best sellers and seasonal favorites in nearly 200 styles including Persian, boho, geometric and floral rugs for both your indoor and outdoor needs. You can also sign up for Ruggable's Spill Club if you want access to certain perks, like free shipping.

I tested Ruggable last year, and received the Impasto Slate Blue rug. Not only did I think it was lovely in person, but it also washed wonderfully. My rug was basically high-end without the hassle of traditional rugs. You can also choose other customizable features to make your rug work for you, including color (on select rugs), size and padding.

Specialty rugs including , , and are also included as part of this Memorial Day deal. There are so many rugs in all kinds of styles and prices that you're sure to find one you love. If you're curious about Ruggable's top sellers, check out this list: