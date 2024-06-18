X
Putting a Small Pot on a Large Burner Could Cost You

Here's why you might want to opt for the smaller burner next time you fire up the range.

A pot on a stovetop

Finding the right size pot or pan for your burner can save energy and money.

When it comes to saving money around the house, little things add up. Keeping your thermostat set to the right temperature, using more cost-efficient appliances (hello, air fryer) and knowing how to decode expiration dates so you don't waste perfectly good food. These tweaks can make all the difference to your budget.

CNET Home Tips logo

One way you might be letting money slip away through the cracks is by putting a small pot on a large burner. The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy found that putting a 6-inch pan on an 8-inch burner, for example, wastes over 40% of the heat created by the burner.

Swapping in a pot or pan that corresponds to burner size can save you around $36 a year if you use an electric range and $18 a year for a gas range. Those numbers will jump even higher if you're a frequent home cook who boils pasta regularly or is no stranger to a slow simmering Sunday stew.

noodles boiling in pot

Don't use a pot or pan that's smaller than the burner beneath it.

Another cooking tip that can save you money: If you keep a lid on your pans while cooking, you can set a lower temperature on your stove, and can decrease your energy use by up to 66%

For more ways to save money at home, check out how much you can save by unplugging your unused appliances, shopping online instead of at the grocery store and buying meal kits instead of groceries

