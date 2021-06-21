Prime Day drill deal: Meterk impact driver for $30 (save $30)

Meterk

I don't care whether you live in a mansion, a ranch, an apartment or a converted van; you need a drill. And many a handyman will extol the virtues of an impact driver, which looks and operates like a drill but tends to be lighter and more compact -- while delivering more torque. Translation: Better for assembling IKEA furniture.

Sound good? Here's a Prime Day deal you shouldn't miss: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Gervus has the . That's 50% off the regular price -- which, in fact, has been as high as $90. As with most of these deals, you must be an Amazon Prime subscriber to get the discount.

I've tested a few Meterk tools of late; they seem solid. I'll be the first to admit you don't want to cheap out on a drill, but this one appears to tick all the important boxes. It has a quick-release chuck, an LED to light up your drill path, a rechargeable battery (and charger) and a magnetic slot to hold your bit when not in use.

Obviously it's a little late for Father's Day gift shopping, but if you know someone who's just starting out or you're tired of manually screwing together furniture, this is a cheap and easy solution.

Read more: See all the Amazon Prime Day deals here.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.