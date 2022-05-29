Prevent Dangerous Mold Build-Up With This $170 Home Dehumidifier ($50 Off)

Allowing moisture to build up in your home's bathroom, laundry room or basement can lead to mold and mildew, and have disastrous long-term effects for both you and your house. Fortunately, a dehumidifier is a simple and cost-effective solution, and right now you can grab one at a discount. Today only, you can pick up a on sale for $170, which is $50 or 23% off the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to place your order before then.

At less than two feet tall and just over one foot long, this compact SereneLife dehumidifier is ideal for home use. It can effectively dehumidify a space of up to 3,000 square feet, and with a large four-liter water tank it can remove up to 50 pints of moisture from the air every day. It features a simple and intuitive control panel that allows you to adjust the humidity level, fan speed, operating schedule and more, and the retractable wheels make it easy to move from room to room. In addition to helping prevent mold and mildew, this dehumidifier is also equipped with a HEPA filter that can help remove pollutants and allergens and improve the overall air quality of your home, too.