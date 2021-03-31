Prep for summer with this $11 USB-powered desk fan

EasyAcc

I only keep a few things plugged into the USB hub on my desk: a Cylon from Battlestar Galactica with a glowing eye and sound effects, and a small fan to beat the heat in the summer. One of them is essentially useless, but the other one keeps me from completely melting down during sweltering LA afternoons. And since we're starting to head into warmer weather, I thought you might want to get your hands on your own cheap USB desktop fan. From now through April 6, you can get this . Just apply promo code DQILDAI8 at checkout to save $7 and change.

This 6-inch desk fan is finished in black and is reminiscent of an old-style floor fan but sized for a dollhouse. It's quiet to match, clocking in at under 20 decibels, which is essentially whisper quiet. It has nonslip silicone sleeves on the feet, is USB-powered (it includes no battery for cordless action, though you can simply plug it into a power bank to use it away from your PC or laptop), and has two fan speeds. You can tilt or angle it to blow air in any direction.

My advice: Grab a desktop fan now, before the truly hot weather is upon us. And be thankful you're not in LA, where temperatures have already hit 80 degrees.

