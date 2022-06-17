Microsoft Retires Internet Explorer Ford Recalls 3 Million Vehicles 'Stranger Things 4' Final Episodes Dish Expands 5G Yellowstone National Park Flooding Why Gas Prices Are So High
Oxo's Burr Coffee Grinder With Bean Storage Is $30 Off Today

Beans already in the grinder when you wake up? Now that's coffee convenience.

David Watsky
If you need freshly ground beans to get going in the morning, filling the grinder is one more step that stands in the way of you and that essential first cup. But there's a better way. OXO's 12-cup conical burr coffee grinder stores an excess of whole beans in an airtight compartment so you don't have to go searching for the bag with blurry eyes. It's currently on sale on Amazon for $70 -- $30 cheaper than normal.

In addition to the helpful storage feature, the Oxo lets you grind with precision via 15 settings including microsettings to adjust to your grind preference. That's especially helpful if you make different types of coffee -- espresso, cold brew, pour-over -- that require a tailored grind. And there's no holding anything to grind, just a single button push runs the grind cycle to keep your morning moving. 

