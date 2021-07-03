Overstock's massive July 4 sale: Discounts on rugs, floor mirrors, wall clocks and more

Overstock's spectacular July 4 sale is offering up to 70% off on thousands of select items, including rugs, mirrors, wall clocks and other home decor. That means if you're thinking of doing a spot of redecorating this summer, you may want to start perusing these deep discounts. After all, getting a brand new rug can be an easy way to take your interior decor game to the next level. Properly placed, a rug will not only dampen noise, but it's also guaranteed to make any space feel more welcoming. Standing mirrors are likewise fabulous, as they can provide a feeling of openness and make small rooms look more spacious.

New customers can also get an additional 15% off their next order when they sign up for the email newsletter. And did we mention that shipping is free?

See more coupon codes: CNET coupons

Jerneja Solid Chunky Jute Rug Find thousands of items to improve your home decor. Sample deals after discount include: Safavieh Tulum Bora Moroccan Boho Rug Runner: Navy, $25

Ivory, $23

Black, $28

Modern Aluminum Alloy Thin-Framed Full Length Floor Mirror:

59x20-inch black, $99

59x20-inch gold, $95 AANNY Designs Lychee Knitted Cotton Round Pouf Ottoman: Sage green, $52 FirsTime & Co. Shiplap Farmhouse Gears Wall Clock: Aged white, $62

New Overstock shoppers can get a 15% off coupon when they sign up to the mailing list. That coupon is good for any order, even items on clearance.

Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head on over to our coupon page, type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.