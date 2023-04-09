Out of Dishwasher Detergent? Use These Kitchen Staples as an Alternative

If you have dirty dishes but no dishwasher detergent, try this cleaning trick.
It happens to the best of us: You load the last dirty dish into a fully packed dishwasher (and hopefully you're loading it the right way), go to grab a dishwasher pod and find the container is completely empty. Instead of running to the closest store to buy more pods or opting to hand wash all your dishes, you can make a simple detergent alternative.
Chances are you already have all the items needed to make the replacement. All it takes is liquid dish soap and baking soda. Below, we'll explain the two-step process for making your own detergent. For more dishwasher tips, learn how to install a dishwasher and how to clean your dishwasher.
Start by putting a few drops of liquid dishwashing soap into the detergent slot. Then, fill the slot the rest of the way with scoops of baking soda. Shut the slot and run your dishwasher like normal. And that's really it. It's that simple.
It may sound too good to be true, but the baking soda/liquid dish soap combo will really work. A dishwasher cycle is already simple on its own: it cleans via hot water, spray and a cleaning agent, so even a substitute detergent will work fine, since the the rest of the cycle is operating as per usual. Baking soda especially does an effective job removing food residue and sanitizing, since it's a natural, gentle cleaning agent, yet abrasive enough to remove stuck-on food.
While this method is pretty tried and true, there are a few caveats to remember.
While this can't be your permanent replacement to regular dishwasher detergent pods, it's a handy trick to pull out when you're in a bind and just simply can't run to the store.
