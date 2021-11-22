Ooni Pizza Ovens and products are 20% off during this Black Friday deal

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

There is arguably little better than fresh, hot pizza. But making your own at home with all your favorite ingredients at a fraction of the cost of delivery may taste even better. Black Friday deals are here, and hundreds of retailers are dishing out deep discounts. If you're thinking about purchasing a pizza oven for your home, you won't want to miss this deal. Ooni is offering 20% off all products for Black Friday, with the exception of the Karu 16 and gift cards. That means a ton of items are on sale through Dec. 1.

Ooni offers a wide range of portable pizza ovens for your outdoor kitchen - or wherever you want to take it. Some are fueled by hardwood pellets, some by charcoal and others by gas. Size varies as well, but each guarantees stone-baked pizza in 60 seconds once the oven has reached the right temperature. The ovens also come with a 3 year warranty. If you need help deciding, Ooni has a helpful oven comparison tool available.

If you're not that into pizza, never feat. These ovens work well with other types of food, too. And if an oven isn't necessarily on your radar right now, take a look at what other accessories Ooni offers: Cast iron plates and pans, digital scales, cutter blades and wheels, various pizza peels, serving boards, hardwood pellets, cookbooks, aprons and more.