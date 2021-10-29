One of our favorite cordless vacuum brands is 30% off at Amazon

Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Having to navigate power outlets is a thing of the past with a cordless vacuum. The Tineco A11 Hero EX -- similar to the Tineco A11 Hero model that CNET called the best midrange cordless vacuum -- is on sale now on Amazon. The A11 Hero EX is usually $330, but it's on sale now for $231 at Amazon.

This quiet, lightweight vacuum has three power modes for cleaning up hard floors and carpets -- Max Power, Gentle and Daily. The A11 Hero EX also converts to a handheld vacuum with extensions like power, mini power and dusting brushes, as well as a crevice tool for hard-to-reach spots.

The A11 Hero EX offers 80 minutes of battery life, LED lights for cleaning dark nooks and crannies, as well as a four-stage filtration system that works well with fine particles like dust and pollen.