'Hocus Pocus 2' Review Wi-Fi 6 Router With Built-In VPN Sleep Trackers Capital One Claim Deadline Watch Tesla AI Day Student Loan Forgiveness Best Meal Delivery Services Vitamins for Flu Season
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Home Kitchen & Household

No Iron? No Problem. Get Rid of Clothing Wrinkles In Just 10 Minutes

Remove those creases in no time with this easy hack.

Alison DeNisco Rayome headshot
Alison DeNisco Rayome
2 min read
clothes in dryer
Yes, it's possible to remove wrinkles from your clothes without an iron.
SViktoria/Getty Images

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out.

There's a particular sinking feeling when you're running late and trying to get ready for work or an important event, only to realize that the shirt or dress you were planning to wear is all wrinkled. You don't want to have to drag out the ironing board, but what other option is there? Enter: The ice cubes in the dryer trick. 

CNET Home Tips logo

This simple hack for removing wrinkles from clothes goes around the internet every so often -- I didn't make it up. But I did test it out, and while it won't necessarily replace ironing for me, it did take my clothes from highly wrinkled to far less wrinkled and definitely wearable out of the house. 

Here's how to remove wrinkles from clothes with just a few ice cubes, and no iron. (For more laundry tips, check out the big laundry mistake you're making that's making your energy bill go up, and why it may be time to ditch your favorite laundry products.) 

Best Washing Machine for 2022
See at Cnet

How to remove wrinkles from clothes with the ice cube trick

1. Place a few items of clean, wrinkled clothing in your dryer (cotton clothes work best).

2. Throw in three or four ice cubes with the clothes, and shut the door.

3. Turn the dryer on high heat, and set a timer for 10 minutes. 

4. Remove your clothes, and give them a couple of final shakes to get as many wrinkles out as possible. 

That's it! It may take a few tries to see what will work best for your dryer in terms of number of clothing items, number of ice cubes and time it will take to remove wrinkles. Again, in my experience testing this out, it doesn't replace ironing -- there will still be some wrinkles in your clothes. But it did remove many larger wrinkles, and made my shirts far more wearable out the door. 

For more cleaning tips, check out laundry hacks for easier stain removal and faster drying, and how to clean your running and workout shoes.