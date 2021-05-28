Save $90 on the Ninja Mega Kitchen System blender

Ninja

If you're ready to upgrade to a real blender, I can tell you from experience that it's the worth the investment. I recently moved up from whatever cheap thing was collecting dust in my parents' basement to a souped-up version -- and found that I used it far more frequently. The good news there is, aside from the occasional batch of frozen drinks, most of what comes out of a blender is usually pretty healthy: shakes, smoothies, soups and the like. Speaking of blender investment, you don't have to empty your savings to get an elite model such as the powerful which is right now at Macy's. That's $90 of the normal price and $40 cheaper than we found it at or anywhere else.

The beauty of this particular blender system is how much you can do with it. It's got the large 72-ounce blending container and two 16-ounce blender cups to make smoothies and shakes and take them on the go. There's also a 64-ounce round bowl that functions as a food processor so you're really getting a high-octane food chopper in addition to a very powerful 1500-watt blender.

I've personally tested many a Ninja blender including this one and have found them to be the best blenders at this second price tier, right under Vitamix, Breville and Blendtec -- all of which will run you $250 or more. Macy's will ship the Mega Kitchen System for free or you can pick it up later today at your local branch, pending inventory.

