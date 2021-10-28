This $80 Ninja power blender has more oomph than a Vitamix (save $60)

Deal Savings Price



Over the past few years of testing small kitchen appliances in nearly every category, one brand has impressed me most and consistently punched above its price: Ninja. The brand is always good bang for the buck, but that's even more true when you find one of the brand's high-powered blenders or versatile multicookers on sale.

Like right now.

The just hit an all-time-low price of $80. That's $60 off list price and $10 cheaper than the previous low. (pressure cooker, air fryer, broiler) is also down to $119, another all-time low. Both excellent kitchen deals are for today only and include free next-day shipping for Prime members.

Let's zoom in on the Ninja deals.

David Watsky/CNET This is about as much blender as you're going to find for $80. The Foodi has 1,400 watts of force (more than Vitamix Explorian's 1,380) and comes with a large pitcher, a blade for blending and food processing and another blade for kneading dough. The pitcher capacity is 72 ounces, which is about as large as home blenders get, so this is a good pick if you're doing lots of blending and not just a single morning smoothie. The Auto-IQ technology senses when food is sticking and activates a pulse to loosen things up and keep everything moving.

Ninja If you want all the benefits of an Instant Pot and an air fryer without having to sacrifice countertop or cupboard space for two appliances, this multicooker was made for you. The 6.5-quart multicooker has 10 functions including air fry, pressure cook, sear sautè, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate. You can cook up to 3 pounds of crispy fries or roast a whole chicken or small turkey. The controls are intuitive and cleaning it is a breeze.

