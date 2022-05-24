New Ember Cup Keeps Your Cappuccinos and Flat Whites Hot for Up to 1.5 Hours

When Ember first released its Temperature Control Ceramic Mug five years ago, it only came in a that some people felt was too small. Then Ember added a larger to its smart mug line, which features built-in superheating powers. And now Ember is downsizing with the new, more affordable 6-ounce Ember Cup, available in black for $100 or copper for $130.

The smaller Ember Cup is "ideal for espresso-based drinks such as cappuccinos, cortados, and flat whites," although it can also be used for other beverages such as tea, according to the company. Like the Ember Mug, Ember Cup's rechargeable battery maintains your chosen drinking temperature for up to 1.5 hours, or longer if you keep it on its included charging coaster. That said, it's better to drink your coffee within a couple hours and not leave it sitting for too long.

Due to tariffs and inflation, the price for Ember smart mugs has gone up over the years -- this 6-ounce version basically costs the same as what the 10-once version once did. Compared to standard insulated mugs like the ($30) that can keep beverages hot for hours, Ember's smart mugs are quite pricey. However, in order for your beverage to stay warm with those insulated mugs, you have to keep a top on them, and a lot people don't like drinking through a hole.

Enlarge Image Ember

Made of stainless steel with a reinforced ceramic coating, the Cup, like its Ember siblings, has Bluetooth connectivity. You create a personal default temperature for the contents of the mug via the Ember app for iOS and Android. You can set that temperature once and never look at the app again, or you can adjust the temperature via the app as you're drinking.

The app stores your preferred drinking temperature (you can choose between Fahrenheit and Celsius) and has several preset options for tea, coffee and hot chocolate. The app also notifies you when your desired drinking temperature has been reached.