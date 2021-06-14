Father's Day gift: Save $35 on this sharp Nespresso capsule coffee maker

If Dad has gotten used to making his morning coffee at home but you suspect he's ready to add a little barista flare to the routine, he's going to need a vehicle for espresso. Allow me to present one very attractive deal on a Nespresso Vertuo Next capsule espresso and coffee maker. The sleek pod coffee maker is currently down $35 to just $135 at Sur La Table and would make an excellent gift for the coffee-drinking Dad or fatherly figure in your life. This deal includes free three-to-five-day shipping but the deal ends tomorrow.
The Vertuo Next is a simple-yet-elegant push-button coffee system made by Nespresso in partnership with high-end appliance brand Breville. You might recognize this guy from the coffee nook in your last fancy hotel room. The Vertuo brews both espresso and single-serve coffee in six different sizes. You can buy Nespresso capsules online and in most grocery stores, too. The same coffee maker with a fancy milk frother is also on sale for $175 in case Dad is the latte king.
Read more: The best early Prime Day kitchen deals
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.