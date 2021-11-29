More great Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals

Live: Best Cyber Monday deals live blog 39 Cyber Monday deals Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO of Twitter US restricts travel over omicron Xbox Series X restock updates PS5 restock tracker
Cyber Monday discounts on vacuum cleaners and robovacs are in full swing.

Cyber Monday deals are happening right now , and big discounts on vacuums are popping up everywhere. Perhaps it's a new robot vacuum you've been considering. Or maybe a lightweight cordless vacuum is what you have your eye on. Whatever direction you choose, there's bound to be a tempting offer out there. iRobot Roomba 694: $179 (save $95)iRobot Roomba 694: $179 (save $95)

Eufy Robovac 25C: $99

You save $50
Amazon

We've tested the Robovac 25C ourselves and can vouch for its respectable cleaning performance. So much so that we recommend it as the best budget robot vacuum you can buy right now. 

$99 at Walmart

At Target Nov. 28 to Dec. 4

  • iRobot Roomba i3 Plus robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $650 (save $200)
  • Dyson V8 Animal cordless stick vacuum: $350 (save $50)
  • Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum: $600 (save $200)