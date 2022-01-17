More convenience, less mess: Grab this 3-quart analog air fryer for under $30

Farberware

Make your favorite fried foods at home without the hassle and mess of traditional frying. Air fryers are becoming extremely popular due to the convenience of faster, healthier meals and a quicker clean up than other methods. This multifunctional 3.2 quart analog air fryer lets you grill, bake, roast or fry favorites like chicken, french fries, onion rings, desserts and more. You can .

The easy-to-use analog controls allow you to set cook times up to 30 minutes with a range of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The basket fits up to 2 pounds of food at a time, plus it's nonstick and dishwasher-safe, so cleaning up is a breeze. The air fryer also comes with a 25-item recipe book to get you started.