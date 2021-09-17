Mix cocktails like a pro with this bartender kit on sale for $23 today

Amazon

Margarita, old fashioned, a good strong martini -- all of these are drinks I like to indulge in on occasion, but where I live, cocktails can cost anywhere from $12 to $18 a glass if you order at a bar or restaurant. Using a cocktail kit to make your own drinks at home is cost-effective, fun and, these days, safer. If you want to try making your favorite drinks yourself, which I highly recommend, is worth jumping on. The kit is already discounted to $27.17, but a coupon on the listing slashes an extra $4 off, dropping your final price in checkout to $23.17. The set usually sells for $32.

The coupon deal applies to the matte black set, which comes with a brown stand for storing and displaying all of your supplies. With this kit, you get a cocktail shaker, ice tongs, Hawthorne strainer, double jigger, mixing spoon and bottle opener. If you need some help getting started, a little cocktail recipe book comes with it as well. Next time you have friends over or a date night at home, you'll be sure to impress when you whip out this set to make them their favorite drink. Or, you know, just treat yourself.