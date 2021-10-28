Michaels has deals sitewide on apparel, decor and more

Deal Savings Price







Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner, and there are already deep discounts everywhere, including Michaels, where we've been seeing sales on festive apparel, decor and crafts. Right now, you can grab this for $42, or you can get an artificial .

If you're not thinking about those either of those holidays and are still laser-focused on Halloween, there are deals for you too. You can get right before the weekend begins if you're still looking for decorations. Take a look at our top picks for decorative crafts and cooking accessories below.

Michaels This is a great craft to do with smaller kids who have already had their trunk-or-treat celebration. But the fun doesn't have to stop there; you can pick up this Sour Patch Halloween chocolate cookie kit and continue to have a good time for the rest of the spooky season.

Michaels Having the right cookie cutters for your favorite recipe can really kick off the holiday season in a big way. And this pumpkin one is excellent for Halloween and Thanksgiving. This pumpkin cookie cutter comes in three sizes: small, medium and large.

Michaels Want a decorative apron you can don while whipping up your home-cooked meals? This embroidered turkey apron can be yours for $42 when you use 20MADEBYYOU at checkout.

Michaels Even if Christmas isn't here quite yet, that doesn't mean you can't plan ahead and get a tree. During the Christmas season, I've had both real and fake trees, and while genuine trees are lovely, they must be disposed of correctly. The good thing about this one is that it's simple to decorate and put up without a mess.

Michaels This is the kit you get if you want to tackle something fun with someone else while you're trying to pass the time. And it's a great way to add color to your home when you're done. You can get 20% off when you use the offer code 20MADEBYYOU at checkout.