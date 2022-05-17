Master the Craft of Making Drinks With This 8-Piece Set for Just $12 Right Now

Making mixed drinks can be quite an art and if you're tired of paying to drink them in bars, you may be ready to start making them at home. A lot goes into making these drinks, from muddling fruits to properly chilling and serving the right quantities. Trying to buy all the pieces you need to get started making cocktails can be expensive, but this eight-piece set has everything you need to get started. Right now, clipping the on-page 40%-off coupon will , which saves you $8 on the purchase.

This kit contains two liquor pourers, a mixing spoon, a muddler, a double jigger, an 18-ounce shaker, cocktail recipe cards and a carrying case to keep it all stored neatly. That's basically everything you'll need to get started on your way to crafting the perfect cocktail -- or mocktail -- for yourself.

With graduation season upon us and Father's Day right around the corner, you may be looking for unique gift ideas that don't break the bank. This eight-piece set is something that a lot of people would enjoy, so be sure to grab one today while it's on sale.