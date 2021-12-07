Omicron FAQ The Matrix Awakens Halo Infinite review Best movies of 2021 Best Christmas gifts 2021 PS5 restock tracker
Make your holiday cooking easier with this large air fryer at its smallest price yet

With a capacity of nearly 6 quarts, you'll be able to fit a bunch of food inside this one.

Every year it surprises my family that most of our holiday meal components are cooked using air fryers. I actually own two different air fryers (this model being one of them) and we cook potatoes, veggies and more in the air fryer all the time, and if you're looking to make your holiday cooking easier this year you may want to try the same. Right now you can pick up this 5.8-quart Proscenic smart air fryer for just $80 when you clip the $50 on-page coupon.

This matches the lowest price that this air fryer has ever sold for, and the last time it dropped this low was over a year ago.

One feature that sets this air fryer apart from the competition is that it actually has Alexa and Google Assistant integration, so you can use your voice to set cooking times or change the temperature as needed throughout your prep. It has an option to schedule cooking and the ability to keep food warm, should it finish before the rest of your stuff does.

It's extremely easy to use and clean, making it the perfect addition to any kitchen. The bottom is non-stick and the basket is dishwasher safe. Whether you are looking for a gift for yourself or someone else, this should be near the top of it.