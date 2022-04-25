Make Spring Cleaning a Breeze With $180 Off the Dyson V10 Allergy

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Cleaning is already a hassle without having to lug around a bulky vacuum cleaner. Cordless vacuums are a lightweight and compact alternative that still have enough power to get a deep clean on both carpets and hardwood. Right now, Walmart has dropped its price on the Dyson V10 Allergy to just $350, which is $180 off the usual price. There's not a clear-cut expiration on this discount, so it could really end at any time. If you're committed to grabbing one at this price, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.

The Dyson V10 didn't quite make it onto our list of the best cordless vacuums for 2022, but it falls right below the Dyson V15 that did. It boasts up to 79,000g of centrifugal force for a deep clean that captures dirt and dust, and has a run time of up to 60 minutes on a single charge. It's also equipped with advanced whole-machine filtration that traps dust and allergen particles as small as 0.3 microns to help you beat allergy season. It weighs just 5.8 pounds, and has a reach of over 40 inches when extended, or you can collapse it into a handheld vacuum for cleaning smaller spaces such as your car. For this price, you get the vacuum, as well as a docking station, a dusting brush, a combination tool, a mattress tool and the direct drive cleaner head.