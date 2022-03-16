iPad Air 2022 Review CNET Deal Days: Exclusive Discounts Daylight Saving Time Legislation 37 New iOS Emoji Arrive Elden Ring: Best Place to Farm Runes Google Doodle Fetes French Artist Rosa Bonheur
Save 50% on Chefman Kitchen Gear Today and Make Something Tasty Tomorrow

Air fryers, waffle makers, immersion blenders and more kitchen essentials are cheap right now.

David Watsky
Grab a handy air fryer on sale for $32 right now.

If you want to make some tasty creations in the kitchen, you'll need the right tools. A whole mess of Chefman kitchen essentials is down as much as 50% on Woot right now. The sale on Chefman gear includes an air fryer down to $32, a Belgian waffle maker for $18 and a 12-speed immersion blender for just $17. 

Peep the full sale here and see some of my top picks below.

Because Woot is affiliated with Amazon, Prime members get free shipping on any of this discounted kitchen equipment gear. Recipes not included.

