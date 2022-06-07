Make a Clean Sweep of Your Floors With This Robot Vacuum for Only $165

Looking for a robot vacuum that doesn't cost an arm and a leg? Not only can the Wyze robot vacuum clean your floors for you -- it comes packed with a ton of great features, and it's only . That's a $164 savings, which is nearly half off, and a fraction of the cost of other robot vacuums on the market.

The Wyze robot vacuum features a 2,100 Pa of suction, as well as a high-torque brush roll and a side brush for edges, which can remove embedded dirt, dust, crumbs, pet hair and other debris.

It automatically self-charges and gets up to 110 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Whether it has a low battery and needs a boost or it finishes a specific job, it will automatically return back to the base and will pick right back up where it left off. Plus, with the Wyze smart app, you can select a room for an on-command style cleaning, set no-go zones where cords, toys and other hazards may cause issues and schedule upcoming cleanings in advance.

With seven sets of sensors, the Wyze robot vacuum will map your home, navigate around obstacles and avoid falls by detecting ledges. It also can clean all surfaces, including hardwood floors and high pile carpet, and it's able to cross height gaps of up to 0.8 inches.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly robot vacuum that doesn't need all the bells and whistles of a self-emptying dustbin or mop function, this smart robovac could be the deal you need to keep things clean while on a budget. And if this isn't quite the right model for you, check out our roundup of the other best robot vacuum deals available now.