Today only: Some of Made In's very fine cookware is $25% off right now

I've become partial to a few cookware brands, having had the chance to get my hands on many of them, and Made In's wares are among my favorite. The 5-year-old cookware company works with legacy manufacturers in the U.S., Italy and France, tapping folks that specialize in a particular pot, pan, dish or glass that it intends to add to the line. Right now, Made In is having a rare sitewide and some of its high-end cookware and dinnerware is as much as 25% off. If you're looking to add an exceptionally nice piece to your collection or snag a thoughtful gift for a home chef, this would be a good time to do it.

One of my personal favorites is the -- a material used by top chefs that hasn't really caught on in home kitchens for reasons that aren't clear to me. Made In's is down 20% to a very attractive $55. If you're not familiar with it, blue carbon steel gets screaming hot, similar to cast iron, but it's much lighter and has a natural nonstick quality. It takes a smidge more care than stainless steel but, in my opinion, is totally worth the trouble -- especially if you cook lots of steaks, burgers, scallops and pork chops.

The live sale includes items from every category of Made In's collection including , , , and this sturdy (which I also use and love).

