Today only: Some of Made In's very fine cookware is $25% off right now

I've become partial to a few cookware brands, having had the chance to get my hands on many of them, and Made In's wares are among my favorite. The 5-year-old cookware company works with legacy manufacturers in the U.S., Italy and France, tapping folks that specialize in a particular pot, pan, dish or glass that it intends to add to the line. Right now, Made In is having a rare sitewide Industry Sale and some of its high-end cookware and dinnerware is as much as 25% off. If you're looking to add an exceptionally nice piece to your collection or snag a thoughtful gift for a home chef, this would be a good time to do it.
One of my personal favorites is the blue carbon steel frying pan -- a material used by top chefs that hasn't really caught on in home kitchens for reasons that aren't clear to me. Made In's 10-inch blue carbon pan is down 20% to a very attractive $55. If you're not familiar with it, blue carbon steel gets screaming hot, similar to cast iron, but it's much lighter and has a natural nonstick quality. It takes a smidge more care than stainless steel but, in my opinion, is totally worth the trouble -- especially if you cook lots of steaks, burgers, scallops and pork chops.
The live sale includes items from every category of Made In's collection including full cookware sets, dinnerware, bakeware, glassware and this sturdy santoku knife (which I also use and love).
Shop the full Made In Industy Sale here.