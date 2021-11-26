Macy's Black Friday deals: Save big on appliances from Hamilton Beach, Instant Pot, Ninja and more

Deal Savings Price









Show more (2 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Macy's Black Friday sale has got what you need to step up your cooking game at some steep discounts. The sale started earlier this week and is set to run until Saturday, Nov. 27. There's a pretty wide array of items on sale including toys, jewelry and clothing, and you can browse the whole collection on the . But some of our favorite deals of the bunch are on a great selection of kitchen and home gadgets, including some big brand names like Hamilton Beach, NutriBullet, Ninja and more. We've pulled our favorite deals and you can see them all below. All prices and stock are up to date as of Friday, Nov. 26.

Hamilton Beach With seven speed options and a 4-quart mixing bowl, this Hamilton Beach stand mixer is great for smaller, everyday jobs. It comes with a dough hook, whisk, flat beater and removable splatter shield.

InstantPot This midsize pressure cooker can also function as a rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer. With 13 preprogrammed modes, you can cook up delicious meals with just the push of a button.

Shark Designed for cleaning both carpet and bare floors, this versatile vacuum features a bagless, easy-to-empty receptacle to take the hassle out of cleaning up.

Ninja Circulating superheated air, the Ninja Foodi can sear, fry and roast foods in a fraction of the time of a traditional grill or deep-fryer. And the easily removable dishwasher-safe parts make cleanup a breeze.

NutriBullet With a powerful 1,000-watt motor, this NutriBullet juicer can handle even the toughest produce. This set includes a 2-liter pulp basin, a sieve, two to-go bottles and a 27-ounce pitcher as well as two ice cube trays and a cleaning brush.

Bella Nothing beats hot and fresh homemade waffles. Luckily, they couldn't be easier with this simple, nonstick Bella waffle maker, which can cook a single 7-inch Belgian waffle in just over 2 minutes.