Macy's Black Friday deals: Save big on appliances from Hamilton Beach, Instant Pot, Ninja and more

Macy's Black Friday sale ends tomorrow, but you can still get big discounts on some impressive gadgets for your kitchen and home now.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Macy's Black Friday sale has got what you need to step up your cooking game at some steep discounts. The sale started earlier this week and is set to run until Saturday, Nov. 27. There's a pretty wide array of items on sale including toys, jewelry and clothing, and you can browse the whole collection on the Macy's Black Friday homepage. But some of our favorite deals of the bunch are on a great selection of kitchen and home gadgets, including some big brand names like Hamilton Beach, NutriBullet, Ninja and more. We've pulled our favorite deals and you can see them all below. All prices and stock are up to date as of Friday, Nov. 26.

Hamilton Beach 7-speed stand mixer: $50

Save $75
Hamilton Beach

With seven speed options and a 4-quart mixing bowl, this Hamilton Beach stand mixer is great for smaller, everyday jobs. It comes with a dough hook, whisk, flat beater and removable splatter shield.

$50 at Macy's

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Qt. 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker: $60

Save $60
InstantPot

This midsize pressure cooker can also function as a rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer. With 13 preprogrammed modes, you can cook up delicious meals with just the push of a button.

$60 at Macy's

Shark Navigator Deluxe Vacuum: $100

Save $167
Shark

Designed for cleaning both carpet and bare floors, this versatile vacuum features a bagless, easy-to-empty receptacle to take the hassle out of cleaning up.

$100 at Macy's

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer: $170

Save $118
Ninja

Circulating superheated air, the Ninja Foodi can sear, fry and roast foods in a fraction of the time of a traditional grill or deep-fryer. And the easily removable dishwasher-safe parts make cleanup a breeze.

$170 at Macy's

NutriBullet Juicer Pro: $100

Save $100
NutriBullet

With a powerful 1,000-watt motor, this NutriBullet juicer can handle even the toughest produce. This set includes a 2-liter pulp basin, a sieve, two to-go bottles and a 27-ounce pitcher as well as two ice cube trays and a cleaning brush.

$100 at Macy's

Bella stainless steel waffle maker: $15

Save $30
Bella

Nothing beats hot and fresh homemade waffles. Luckily, they couldn't be easier with this simple, nonstick Bella waffle maker, which can cook a single 7-inch Belgian waffle in just over 2 minutes.

$15 at Macy's

Fitbit Luxe: $100

Save $50
Fitbit

Unlike some bulkier versions, this sleek wellness tracker won't feel out of place outside of the gym. It tracks your heart and breathing rates and sleep patterns, and estimates your calories burned every day.

Read Lexy Savvides' review here.

 

$100 at Macy's