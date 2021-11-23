Bill Gates' favorite books of 2021 Black Friday 2021: The best deals Biden announces to release oil from strategic reserves Review of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City What your name means in Urban Dictionary Black Friday's best deals overall
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Macy's Black Friday deals available now: $100 Fitbit, $60 Instant Pot and more

These deals just went live today, so check out some of the best ones we've found at Macy's.

Deal
Savings
Price
Show more (2 items)
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Unlike some other big retailers, like Amazon, which kicked off its sales earlier this month, Macy's didn't start its Black Friday deals until the week of the big day. The sale runs from Tuesday, Nov. 23 to Saturday, Nov. 27 both in stores and online, and offers savings on a wide array of items, from kitchen appliances to toys to jewelry. You can see a list of sales in this sneak peek ad, but here are some of the best deals we've found.

See also

Shark Navigator Deluxe Vacuum: $100

Save $70 vs. previous price
Shark

Designed for cleaning both carpet and bare floors, this versatile vacuum features a bagless, easy-to-empty receptacle to take the hassle out of cleaning up.

$100 at Macy's

Hamilton Beach 7-Speed Stand Mixer: $50

Save $10 vs. previous price
Hamilton Beach

With seven speed options and a 4-quart mixing bowl, this Hamilton Beach stand mixer is great for smaller, everyday jobs. It comes with a dough hook, whisk, flat beater and removable splatter shield.

$50 at Macy's

Fitbit Luxe: $100

Save $50 vs. previous price
Fitbit

Unlike some bulkier versions, this sleek wellness tracker won't feel out of place outside of the gym. It tracks your heart and breathing rates and sleep patterns, and estimates your calories burned every day.

Read Lexy Savvides' review here.

 

$100 at Macy's

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Qt. 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker: $60

Save $60 vs. previous price
InstantPot

This midsize pressure cooker can also function as a rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer. With 13 preprogrammed modes, you can cook up delicious meals with just the push of a button.

$60 at Macy's

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer: $170

Save $30 vs. previous price
Ninja

Circulating superheated air, the Ninja Foodi can sear, fry and roast foods in a fraction of the time of a traditional grill or deep-fryer. And the easily removable dishwasher-safe parts make cleanup a breeze.

$160 at Macy's

NutriBullet Juicer Pro: $100

Save $50 vs. previous price
NutriBullet

With a powerful 1,000-watt motor, this NutriBullet juicer can handle even the toughest produce. This set includes a 2-liter pulp basin, a sieve, two to-go bottles and a 27-ounce pitcher as well as two ice cube trays and a cleaning brush.

$100 at Macy's

Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker: $15

Save $3 vs. previous price
Bella

Nothing beats hot and fresh homemade waffles. Luckily, they couldn't be easier with this simple, nonstick Bella waffle maker, which can cook a single 7-inch Belgian waffle in just over 2 minutes.

$15 at Macy's
Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday 2021
1:43