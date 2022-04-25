Save $22 on the Meater Plus Thermometer That'll Ping You When Food Is Done

Meater

You can tenderize, dry-rub and marinate all you want but if you overcook a piece of meat it's probably still going to suck. Traditional meat thermometers work well but they still keep you tethered to the grill or oven to poke at them until they reach temp. For longer cooking projects including poultry, roasts and barbecue, that can be rather annoying. That's where a connected smart meat thermometer comes in handy. Today, you can snatch the , which is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen it go for on the megaretailer. It'll make for a fantastic Father's Day or Mother's Day gift too.

Using the Meater Plus is simple. Once you receive it all you have to do is charge it up (using the included wooden block) and then connect it via Bluetooth to your phone. Create a free account in the Meater app, and then you're ready to get going. Poke the probe into the meat before you start cooking it, set the temperature you want to be notified of, and then let the Meater Plus do its job.

It will tell you the current temperature, the desired temperature, and about how long it will take to finish cooking to reach your preference. You don't have to stay right on top of the sensor for it to work with your phone, in fact it can stay connected for up to 165 feet. Whether you're looking to up your skills for cooking that Thanksgiving turkey this year, or need a gift for the griller in your life, you won't want to miss out on this one-day sale at Amazon.