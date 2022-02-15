Let One of These Discounted Ecovacs Robot Vacuums Keep Your Floors Clean

Deal Savings Price





One of my favorite smart home devices is our robot vacuum. It's something that we use every day and rarely have to interact with. And it provides a lot of value to us: It cleans our downstairs while we're sleeping, so we wake up to start the day with a clean floor. If that sounds like something you want, today's a great day to buy one. Right now, Amazon has up to 24% off popular robot vacuums from Ecovacs as part of its one-day gold box deals. There are two models available along with an auto-emptying base station that you can add to either of them.

Both of the robot vacuums on sale are mop and vacuum combos, meaning that they can suck up dust and debris from your hard surface and carpeted floors, and they can also mop up spills from your hard surface flooring. Regardless of which one you pick, you can add the auto-empty base station to your purchase so that the vacuum never fills up and you can empty it less frequently, making it even more autonomous .

Ecovacs The Deebot N8 Pro features a strong 2600Pa suction, offers multi-floor mapping, has smart obstacle detection and so much more. It vacuums and mops at the same time and can auto-detect which type of floor it's on so that it isn't trying to mop your area rugs. It has a run time of up to 110 minutes, making it great for cleaning larger spaces of your home. If it does run out of power, it will head back to the dock, charge up and then return to where it left off to finish cleaning your space.

Ecovacs While very similar to the Deebot N8 Pro listed above, the Deebot T8 offers a larger water tank, the ability to schedule custom cleaning zones at specific times, virtual no-go lines and more. It's only a little more expensive thanks to today's deal, making it a better buy overall. It has a run time of up to 180 minutes, which is over an hour longer than that of the N8 Pro, and when it runs out of power it will automatically return to the base to charge and then resume cleaning if it's needed.