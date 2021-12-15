Learn all about your furry companion with up to $64 off dog DNA tests at Embark

Embark

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Your furry friend is apart of your family, and they deserve a gift this Christmas just like everyone else. Luckily, right now, Embark is when you use the code DOGGONE at checkout, plus free shipping. Be sure to order by Dec. 16 at the latest if you're hoping to have your kit in time for Christmas.

While your pup won't enjoy this test kit quite as much as a new chew toy, the best gift you can give them is keeping them happy and healthy. And the best way to do that is by knowing all about them. There are three testing packages you can grab right now that will give you different sets of information. The entry-level kit, which you can pick up for $99 right now ($30 off), is just for breed identification. Testing for 350 dog breeds, it will give you a detailed breakdown of your dog's genetic make-up and even help you trace their family tree.

The Breed + Health kit provides a breed profile as well, and also screens for over 210 genetic health risks your pup may encounter. You can grab that kit up for $135 right now (save $64). The Purebreed kit is primarily for breeders, and provides you with a information about genetic health risks, and measures genetic diversity which predicts lifespan and long-term health. All it takes is a simple cheek swab, and you'll be able to access comprehensive information about pooch right from your phone.