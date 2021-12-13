Learn about your dog's DNA with these discounted testing kits at Chewy

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The holidays are rolling in, and while you're getting everything on your list ready for your loved ones, Chewy is offering the perfect gift for man's best friend. While you should definitely spoil your pets with toys and treats this season, it may also be time to start planning for their future. Get all your critter questions answered with Embark's DNA testing kits for dogs without breaking the bank. Their kits will be marked down starting Monday, Dec. 13.

Whether you're a pet parent or you want to gift one of these kits to someone who is, these DNA tests take the guesswork out of your dog's genetic history, which can be even more difficult to trace when they're a rescue. Your results will give you everything you need to know about your pup's pedigree. More important than that, though, is what it can tell you about your pet's future. Knowing about things for which your pet might be predisposed to and at high risk of developing could help you do everything in your power to protect your furry friend as they grow with you. We all want what's best for our pups, so take advantage of the $64 savings at Chewy today.

Embark All it takes is a cheek swab, and this DNA test kit will analyze over 200,000 genetic markers, giving you access to information like their breed type and family trees. It will also screen for over 210 genetic health risks, including glaucoma, MDR1 drug sensitivity, degenerative myelopathy and many other common adult-onset diseases -- giving you the opportunity to plan for appropriate preventive care. Results return in two to four weeks and can be shared with your veterinarian. Suitable for dogs of all sizes, this kit uses a research-grade genotyping platform that was created with Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine, so you can trust the science behind the testing kit.