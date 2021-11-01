The powerful KitchenAid Pro 5 is down to $220 right now

If you've been baking without a stand mixer, life is about to get a whole lot easier. Right now, Best Buy has the KitchenAid Professional 5 stand mixer -- one of the most powerful models -- on sale for under $220 (save $280) during a surprise early Black Friday sale.
With 450 watts of power and 10 speeds, the Pro 5 is strong enough to mix even the densest of ingredients. And KitchenAid stand mixers don't just make a baker's life much easier. With countless attachments like a food grinder, pasta maker and veggie spiralizer, this machine can really be your own personal sous chef. We rarely see the price drop this low. By comparison, KitchenAid is selling this same model for $430. If you've been wanting a high-end KitchenAid stand mixer, you'd be wise to jump on this one-day sale.
Read more: The best KitchenAid attachments you can buy
Choose black, silver royal blue or classic empire red. Best Buy will ship your brand-new KitchenAid stand mixer for free. Or order online and pick it up at your local brick-and-mortar store.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.