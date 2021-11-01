The powerful KitchenAid Pro 5 is down to $220 right now

KitchenAid

If you've been baking without a stand mixer, life is about to get a whole lot easier. Right now, Best Buy has the KitchenAid Professional 5 stand mixer -- one of the most powerful models -- on sale for under $220 (save $280) during a surprise early Black Friday sale.

With 450 watts of power and 10 speeds, the Pro 5 is strong enough to mix even the densest of ingredients. And KitchenAid stand mixers don't just make a baker's life much easier. With countless attachments like a food grinder, pasta maker and veggie spiralizer, this machine can really be your own personal sous chef. We rarely see the price drop this low. By comparison, . If you've been wanting a high-end KitchenAid stand mixer, you'd be wise to jump on this one-day sale.

Choose black, silver royal blue or classic empire red. Best Buy will ship your brand-new KitchenAid stand mixer for free. Or order online and pick it up at your local brick-and-mortar store.