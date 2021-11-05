COVID-19 vaccine mandate Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill Ghostbusters: Afterlife review Xbox Series X restock at Walmart PS5 restock tracker Best Black Friday deals
Save up to 49% on KitchenAid mixers and attachments right now

Turn your stand mixer into a powerful meat grinder or veggie spiralizer and make all the things.

If you don't have a KitchenAid stand mixer, there are some on sale right now, including the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart mixer for $280, down from $350 at Amazon. Or my pick, the KitchenAid Professional 5-quart for $220, down from $430 on KitchenAid's website. Note: You need to sign up for a KitchenAid account to unlock the latter deal.

If you do already own a stand mixer, you can jack it up big-time with some excellent attachments that'll turn it from a baker's best sidekick to an all-around kitchen workhorse. They're also on sale, some down as much as 38%. There are also some KitchenAid gagdets on discount now, including the 5-cup food chopper, can opener and more.

See all of today's KitchenAid attachment deals below:

