Save up to 49% on KitchenAid mixers and attachments right now

If you don't have a KitchenAid stand mixer, there are some on sale right now, including the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart mixer for $280, down from $350 at Amazon. Or my pick, the KitchenAid Professional 5-quart for $220, down from $430 on KitchenAid's website. Note: You need to sign up for a KitchenAid account to unlock the latter deal.
If you do already own a stand mixer, you can jack it up big-time with some excellent attachments that'll turn it from a baker's best sidekick to an all-around kitchen workhorse. They're also on sale, some down as much as 38%. There are also some KitchenAid gagdets on discount now, including the 5-cup food chopper, can opener and more.
See all of today's KitchenAid attachment deals below:
- Metal food and meat grinder: $70 (normally $100)
- Veggie spiralizer: $80 (normally $120)
- Sifter and scale attachment: $80 (normally $130)
- KitchenAid food chopper (5 cups): $45 (normlly $70)
- KitchenAid mixing bowls (set of 5): $37 (normally $58)