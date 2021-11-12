Kitchen deals under $10: A set of mixing bowls, roasting rack and milk frother

Deal Savings Price





Butchers, bakers and cappuccino makers take note. We found three gotta-grab-'em Black Friday kitchen deals under $10 for all of you at Macy's. As a practical gift or stocking stuffer and or for yourself, these kitchen finds are just plain old handy to have around. You won't likely find a better price on a well-rated set of mixing bowls short of them falling off the back of a truck. And for anyone hosting Thanksgiving, a $9 nonstick roasting rack will make turkey-making a whole lot easier.

Check out these three excellent kitchen deals at Macy's and get your kitchen prepped and ready for the holiday blitz.

Macy's Choose from four colors and stock up on mixing bowls. Each one has an easy-grip handle and spout to pour out wet ingredients with ease. For a baker who is short on bowls, this is a no-brainer.

Macy's This Tools of the Trade roaster is down to $9 and the timing couldn't be better. For your Thanksgiving turkey or holiday roast, you'll be glad to have a large roasting dish with a rack to ensure the even cooking of any hunk of meat.