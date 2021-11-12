Obi-Wan Kenobi series Baymax trailer Prey, next Predator movie, coming in 2022 PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals Black Friday ad scans
Kitchen deals under $10: A set of mixing bowls, roasting rack and milk frother

Be ready for the holidays with three handy kitchen tools, all under $10 at Macy's today.

Butchers, bakers and cappuccino makers take note. We found three gotta-grab-'em Black Friday kitchen deals under $10 for all of you at Macy's. As a practical gift or stocking stuffer and or for yourself, these kitchen finds are just plain old handy to have around. You won't likely find a better price on a well-rated set of mixing bowls short of them falling off the back of a truck. And for anyone hosting Thanksgiving, a $9 nonstick roasting rack will make turkey-making a whole lot easier.

Check out these three excellent kitchen deals at Macy's and get your kitchen prepped and ready for the holiday blitz.

Read more: The best kitchen gifts for a home cook or foodie

Mixing bowls (set of 4): $8

Save $28
Macy's

Choose from four colors and stock up on mixing bowls. Each one has an easy-grip handle and spout to pour out wet ingredients with ease. For a baker who is short on bowls, this is a no-brainer. 

$8 at Macy's

Nonstick roaster and rack: $9

Save $21
Macy's

This Tools of the Trade roaster is down to $9 and the timing couldn't be better. For your Thanksgiving turkey or holiday roast, you'll be glad to have a large roasting dish with a rack to ensure the even cooking of any hunk of meat. 

$9 at Macy's

Milk frother: $8

Save $2
Macy's

Milk frothers are perfect for making creamy cappuccinos, of course, but they are also the easiest way to make a quick batch of whipped cream to serve with dessert or berries. Grab this one while it's down to $8 with code SCORE.

$8 at Macy's