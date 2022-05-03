Kick Back and Relax While One of Roborock's Discounted Robovacs Cleans for You

Robot vacuums are no longer just a fun novelty that aimlessly spread dust around your house. The technology has come a long way in recent years, and these days there are powerful machines that make a big difference when it comes to your list of weekly chores. Roborock makes an impressive array of robot vacuums for every budget, including one of our favorite models of the year and today only at Amazon, you can pick one up for up to 47% off. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

Thanks to its efficient LiDAR navigation, powerful 2,500 Pa of suction and its advanced mopping capabilities, we named the our favorite midrange robot vacuum for 2022. It's packed with tons of impressive features, including ultrasonic carpet recognition, which automatically boots suction for a deeper carpet clean, and intelligent mop lifting which allows it to vacuum and mop simultaneously without soaking your carpets. It's on sale today for just $480, $170 off from the usual price.

At $320, which is $280 off from the original price, the is a slight step down from the S7, but still offers an impressive array of features. It also uses LiDAR navigation to generate a precise multi-floor map of your home, allowing you to set no-go zones and custom cleaning schedules. It boasts and impressive 2,000 Pa of suction and a long-range water tank that can mop an area of up to 1,610 square feet without needing a refill.

If you don't need a mop function, the vacuum-only is the most affordable model you'll find at this sale at just $240, $60 off from the usual price. It boasts 2,000 Pa of suction and the 200 minute runtime is enough to cover an area of up to 2,152 square feet on a single charge. It also has four different cleaning modes, silent, balanced, turbo and max, to tackle different types of messes, and can be controlled through the Mi Home companion app or using your voice with a Google Assistant or Alexa compatible smart speaker.