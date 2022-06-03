Kick Back and Relax While Eufy's Discounted Robot Vacuum Cleans for You

There are a ton of smart home devices on the market, designed to cut the hassle of day-to-day chores and give you back some of your time, including robot vacuums that automatically clean your floors as often as you'd like.

If you're still hauling around an old-fashioned, corded vacuum, you're missing a big opportunity to take some of the stress of housekeeping off your shoulders. These handy helpers don't have to break the bank, either. Right now, Woot has discounted the by 57% percent, bringing the price to just $130. This offer is only available today, while supplies last.

This vacuum features a slim body of only 2.85-inches tall, three cleaning brushes and a strong 1500Pa suction to loosen and extract dirt from your floors. These features help get to more hard-to-reach places and leave a better clean than much of the competition. The RoboVac vacuums for up to 100 minutes and works at a volume that is comparable to a microwave, so a quick clean won't interrupt your work or leisure-time with noise.

Your purchase also comes with boundary strips to ensure your vacuum only cleans the areas you want, which is helpful if you have playroom with a lot of toys or a heavily corded area in your office. The 35C also has integrated BoostIQ technology that automatically adds extra vacuuming strength when dealing with a bigger mess or difficult terrain that tends to trap dirt. Plus, it comes with a large dustbox so you won't have to empty it as often as other models.

You can control your vacuum from anywhere with the EufyHome app. Just manage your settings at the touch of a button, and whether you're feet away or miles from home, you can start cleaning your house without any hassle. It even has voice control and supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Keep in mind that this model does not support 5GHz frequency band, so make sure you are using a router that supports a 2.4GHz frequency.

