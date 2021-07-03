July 4 Best Buy deals: Save on an inflatable water park, a Samsung SSD, a Thinkware dash cam and more

Deal Savings Price







always pulls out the stops for July 4 sales, and this weekend is no exception, with plenty of Independence Day savings on select items across the website and inside stores. There's a lot of deep discount options to sift through, but our picks for the best July 4 Best Buy deals can help you find the right deals.

Best Buy This compact top-freezer 11.6-cubic-foot refrigerator is perfect for a smaller space like an apartment or den. With easy-to-adjust electronic temperature control, reversible doors and an optional ice-making kit, this little fridge has everything you need without the big price tag. The black and white models are both now only $430.

Best Buy It's hot out, and this is the perfect thing to keep your kids cool. Don't have kids? Grab your favorite drink and let your neighbors stare at you as you enjoy being less warm than them. It's $150 cheaper than usual right now, so you'll be the one laughing in the end.

Best Buy Whether you're hitting the road for the summer or getting ready to return to the office. It's prudent to invest in a good dashboard camera. Save yourself the headache of dealing with insurance companies and other automotive drama with this X700 dash cam kit from Thinkware. This combo features a full HD 1080p front-mounted camera, a rear camera, a 2.7-inch LCD screen and a GPS antenna for only $170. The X700 was even designed with additional thermal protection for those hotter-than-normal states.

Best Buy It's common knowledge that solid-state drives are superior -- cool-running, silent and much faster than their disk counterparts. If you've been waiting to upgrade that sluggish desktop, laptop or even game console, now is the time with the Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SATA drive for only $60. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen in the past year for drives of similar capacity.

